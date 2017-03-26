XRegister
06 October 2016

26/03/2017 - 21:23 BST

He’s Hottest Property Outside Premier League – Former Leeds Boss Expects Whites To Be Tested

 




Neil Redfearn believes that Leeds United striker Chris Wood is currently the hottest property outside the Premier League and thinks if the Whites do not win promotion this season then top flight clubs will look closely at signing the Kiwi. 

Wood struggled last season at Elland Road as his form stuttered and fitness issues hampered efforts to build up a head of steam. But in the current campaign the striker has been a different beast, powering Leeds' promotion push.




Wood has 27 goals in all competitions to his name and was linked with a shock move to the Chinese Super League earlier this year.

For Redfearn, the surprise is that Wood has not been strongly linked with a move to a Premier League side and the former Leeds boss feels if the Whites do not go up this season then that will change.
 


He said on Radio Yorkshire; "In the previous transfer windows when every other player was talked about the one that never got mentioned was Chris Wood.

"He's got to be looked at because probably he's the hottest property outside the Premier League.

"We've seen the difference he's made to Leeds United's season, the fact he hits the back of the net and leads the line so well."

Redfearn also feels that with Leeds playing just Wood up top, the New Zealand international is already performing well in a formation which a number of Premier League clubs deploy.

"What he does really well is he plays that lone striking role which most sides play now.

"In the Premier League there are a lot of sides that play with one up top.

"So he would be perfect for somebody.

"But we all know Leeds are a big club and even in the Premier League they are a big club", Redfearn explained, offering Whites fans hope Wood could still stay put.

Leeds snapped Wood up from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, with the Yorkshire side paying around the £3m mark for his services.
 