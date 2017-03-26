He’s Hottest Property Outside Premier League – Former Leeds Boss Expects Whites To Be Tested

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes that Leeds United striker Chris Wood is currently the hottest property outside the Premier League and thinks if the Whites do not win promotion this season then top flight clubs will look closely at signing the Kiwi.



Wood struggled last season at Elland Road as his form stuttered and fitness issues hampered efforts to build up a head of steam. But in the current campaign the striker has been a different beast, powering Leeds' promotion push.











Wood has 27 goals in all competitions to his name and was linked with a shock move to the Chinese Super League earlier this year.



For Redfearn, the surprise is that Wood has not been strongly linked with a move to a Premier League side and the former Leeds boss feels if the Whites do not go up this season then that will change.





He said on Radio Yorkshire; " In the previous transfer windows when every other player was talked about the one that never got mentioned was Chris Wood.