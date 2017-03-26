PHOTO: Proud of You Dad – Daley Blind Hails Father After Netherlands Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Daley Blind had paid tribute to his father Danny Blind, after he was sacked as Netherlands coach.



Danny was appointed Netherlands coach in 2015 as successor to Guus Hiddink, but was unable to rescue a doomed qualification campaign for Euro 2016.











The Netherlands are again in trouble, this time in 2018 World Cup qualifying, and a 2-0 defeat away in Bulgaria on Saturday which left the Oranje fourth in Group A, did for Danny.



His son, Manchester United defender Daley, has been quick to pay tribute to his father.



Samen gewerkt op het allerhoogste niveau, een droom voor ons beide als vader en zoon. Het was niet makkelijk en het heeft niet altijd mee gezeten maar ik ben trots op hoe je je altijd verantwoordelijk heb gehouden en nooit heb opgegeven! – Working together as father and son at top level was a dream that came true. You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up. I'm proud of you. A post shared by Daley Blind (@blinddaley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT



He posted an image of the two together in Netherlands training on social media and expressed his pride in his father.