06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/03/2017 - 22:22 BST

PHOTO: Proud of You Dad – Daley Blind Hails Father After Netherlands Departure

 




Daley Blind had paid tribute to his father Danny Blind, after he was sacked as Netherlands coach. 

Danny was appointed Netherlands coach in 2015 as successor to Guus Hiddink, but was unable to rescue a doomed qualification campaign for Euro 2016.




The Netherlands are again in trouble, this time in 2018 World Cup qualifying, and a 2-0 defeat away in Bulgaria on Saturday which left the Oranje fourth in Group A, did for Danny.

His son, Manchester United defender Daley, has been quick to pay tribute to his father.
 


He posted an image of the two together in Netherlands training on social media and expressed his pride in his father.

And Daley wrote: "Working together as father and son at top level was a dream that came true.

"You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up.

"I'm proud of you."

Danny leaves the Netherlands sitting three points off second placed Sweden, who are in the group's potential playoff spot, and six off the pace of group leaders France.

The Oranje are next in action in June when they play host to bottom side Luxembourg.
 