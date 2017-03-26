Roma Increasingly Happy For Wojciech Szczesny To Return To Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are preparing to allow Wojciech Szczesny to return to Arsenal, rather than try to keep him at the club into next season.



The Poland international goalkeeper is currently in the midst of his second season-long loan spell at Roma and the Giallorossi had been expected to look to thrash out a permanent agreement with Arsenal at the end of the campaign.











But according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Roma are instead increasingly focused on Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, who they signed last summer for a fee of €8m.



The Serie A giants believe that Alisson has what it takes to replace Szczesny between the sticks in Serie A and as such are happy to let the Pole return to the Emirates Stadium.





It has been suggested that Szczesny could become number 1 again at Arsenal, where Petr Cech has been criticised in some quarters for his performances in a disappointing season for the Gunners .