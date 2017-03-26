Tottenham Hotspur Star Taking Encouragement From Gareth Southgate’s Presence

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harry Winks believes that with Gareth Southgate in charge of England, youngsters will always receive opportunities.



Southgate was boss of England's Under-21s before being promoted to take the senior side reins and has already given chances to players he worked with at youth level.











Winks, who is increasingly earning first team game time at Tottenham, believes that Southgate being in charge of the Three Lions is a source of encouragement for youngsters eyeing promotion from the Under-21s, as he himself is.



"With someone like Gareth in charge, he likes young players and he’s keen to bring us through and give us opportunities", Winks told the FA's official site.





" You could see that the other night [when England’s senior side played Germany], we had a lot of young players playing and it’s just down to us really, whether we perform at club level to get the call-up", he added.