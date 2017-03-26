Tottenham Hotspur Star Taking Encouragement From Gareth Southgate’s Presence

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Harry Winks believes that with Gareth Southgate in charge of England, youngsters will always receive opportunities.
Southgate was boss of England's Under-21s before being promoted to take the senior side reins and has already given chances to players he worked with at youth level.
Winks, who is increasingly earning first team game time at Tottenham, believes that Southgate being in charge of the Three Lions is a source of encouragement for youngsters eyeing promotion from the Under-21s, as he himself is.
"With someone like Gareth in charge, he likes young players and he’s keen to bring us through and give us opportunities", Winks told the FA's official site.
"You could see that the other night [when England’s senior side played Germany], we had a lot of young players playing and it’s just down to us really, whether we perform at club level to get the call-up", he added.
Winks though is not about to put pressure on himself to win an instant call-up to Southgate's senior squad and has vowed to take things one step at a time, both at international level and on the club front with Spurs.
"My next step is to take it game-by-game, whether that’s for the U21s here or for Tottenham back at home.
"I’m quite young and all I can do is perform when I’m given the opportunities, I can’t read the future and I can’t say I should be here or I should be there.
"I just want to perform at a level that I’m capable of and hopefully I can take it on to the next step", Winks concluded.
Winks won his second cap for England Under-21s on Friday night as the Young Lions lost 1-0 against Germany, while they are next in action on Monday against Denmark.