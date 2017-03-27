Aitor Karanka Is Misunderstood – Neil Redfearn Sympathises With Former Middlesbrough Boss

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has sympathy for Aitor Karanka following his departure from Middlesbrough and feels the Spaniard is "misunderstood".
Karanka, who worked as assistant manager to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, guided Middlesbrough up to the Premier League from the Championship last term.
However, Boro have found life tough in the Premier League and Karanka departed earlier this month.
Middlesbrough currently sit second bottom in the league table with 22 points from 28 games, but Redfearn believes Karanka should be cut some slack as the Premier League is, in his view, the toughest league in world football.
"I think Karanka is a little bit misunderstood", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire, before praising Karanka's managerial skills.
"I think he wears his heart on his sleeve.
"He's a very talented football man and I think he understands the game.
"Listen, the Premier League is the best league football in the world. You're talking about Italian football, Spanish football, it's nowhere near the Premier League", Redfearn stressed.
"The sides that get promoted, by and large they find it tough. It's a difficult division to survive in."
Middlesbrough have lost their last four games in all competitions and are next in action away at Swansea City following the international break, with caretaker boss Steve Agnew in charge.
It remains to be seen whether parting with Karanka will provide Boro with a boost to climb out of the srop zone.