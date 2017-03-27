Aitor Karanka Is Misunderstood – Neil Redfearn Sympathises With Former Middlesbrough Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has sympathy for Aitor Karanka following his departure from Middlesbrough and feels the Spaniard is "misunderstood".



Karanka, who worked as assistant manager to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, guided Middlesbrough up to the Premier League from the Championship last term.











However, Boro have found life tough in the Premier League and Karanka departed earlier this month.



Middlesbrough currently sit second bottom in the league table with 22 points from 28 games, but Redfearn believes Karanka should be cut some slack as the Premier League is, in his view, the toughest league in world football.





" I think Karanka is a little bit misunderstood", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire, before praising Karanka's managerial skills.