XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2017 - 15:31 BST

Aitor Karanka Is Misunderstood – Neil Redfearn Sympathises With Former Middlesbrough Boss

 




Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has sympathy for Aitor Karanka following his departure from Middlesbrough and feels the Spaniard is "misunderstood". 

Karanka, who worked as assistant manager to Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, guided Middlesbrough up to the Premier League from the Championship last term.




However, Boro have found life tough in the Premier League and Karanka departed earlier this month.

Middlesbrough currently sit second bottom in the league table with 22 points from 28 games, but Redfearn believes Karanka should be cut some slack as the Premier League is, in his view, the toughest league in world football.
 


"I think Karanka is a little bit misunderstood", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire, before praising Karanka's managerial skills.

"I think he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"He's a very talented football man and I think he understands the game.

"Listen, the Premier League is the best league football in the world. You're talking about Italian football, Spanish football, it's nowhere near the Premier League", Redfearn stressed.

"The sides that get promoted, by and large they find it tough. It's a difficult division to survive in."

Middlesbrough have lost their last four games in all competitions and are next in action away at Swansea City following the international break, with caretaker boss Steve Agnew in charge.

It remains to be seen whether parting with Karanka will provide Boro with a boost to climb out of the srop zone.
 