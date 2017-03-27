Arsenal Star Expects Contract Talks And Decision Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has revealed that he is absolutely comfortable with his stay at the club and will soon make a decision with regards to a contract extension.



The Germany international has a contract with the English giants that runs until June 2018, but is yet to hold discussions with the club about a possible extension.











That has led to speculation about him seeking a move away from the club in the summer, especially in light of Arsenal flopping in the Champions League and now potentially looking like missing out on the competition next season.



However, the former Real Madrid man insists that he is perfectly comfortable with his position at the club and will soon hold talks with the Gunners before taking a call on his future; his current deal ends in 2018.





Speaking to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Ozil said: "I have a contract until 2018 in London and I feel very comfortable there.

"We'll talk soon and then make a decision."



Ozil admits that Arsenal are having a tough spell on the pitch, but he is convinced the club's form will soon pick up as they chase a top four spot.



"We're having a difficult time and are not satisfied with sixth place.



"I am convinced, however, that we will catch up again soon.



"Let's see what the future holds."

