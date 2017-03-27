Don’t Know If I’d Be Ready To Succeed Arsene Wenger – Thierry Henry

Follow @insidefutbol





Thierry Henry says that he will do everything to move into management, but does not know whether he would be ready to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal now.



The Arsenal legend has been mooted as a potential successor to Wenger, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and is yet to sign an extension.











Henry does not have any managerial experience, but is currently working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.



The 39-year-old knows he wants to go into management at some point, but he is unsure whether he would be ready right now to step in for Wenger at Arsenal.





Indeed, Henry believes he still has some degree of learning to do .