06 October 2016

27/03/2017 - 21:58 BST

Don’t Know If I’d Be Ready To Succeed Arsene Wenger – Thierry Henry

 




Thierry Henry says that he will do everything to move into management, but does not know whether he would be ready to succeed Arsene Wenger at Arsenal now. 

The Arsenal legend has been mooted as a potential successor to Wenger, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in the summer and is yet to sign an extension.




Henry does not have any managerial experience, but is currently working as an assistant to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

The 39-year-old knows he wants to go into management at some point, but he is unsure whether he would be ready right now to step in for Wenger at Arsenal.
 


Indeed, Henry believes he still has some degree of learning to do.

"My name is quoted to succeed Wenger, I hear that. But it's hard for me to talk about it I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done", Henry said on Canal +.

"Am I ready? I don't know and nobody knows, but I also need to learn my job.

"I will not be a consultant all my life, but coaching is not my aim.

"I have not fixed any goal in the head, I will love it [to be a coach] and I will do everything for it. But, right now, I'm in learning mode", Henry added.

It is unclear whether Arsenal would turn to a managerial rookie in the shape of Henry to replace Wenger, despite his connection with the club.

Wenger has been offered a new two-year deal at Arsenal and says he has decided what to do, though he has yet to make a public announcement.
 