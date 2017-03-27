Inter Growing In Confidence Tottenham Star Can Be Grabbed For Bargain Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter believe they can pick up Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela this coming summer for under €10m, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The Argentina international, who has been sidelined with a hip injury since October, is contracted with Spurs until the summer of 2018.











Lamela is yet to sign a new deal with Tottenham and it has been claimed that there is an ongoing disagreement between the club and the winger about whether surgery is required to resolve his hip injury.



The 25-year-old was allowed by the north London outfit to head home to Argentina and also to visit a physiotherapist in Rome, in a bid to beat his injury woes.





But still it remains unclear when Lamela, who has made 14 appearances this season, scoring twice and setting up seven goals, will be able to return to action.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is interested in signing Lamela at the end of the season; the Nerazzurri tried to sign the Argentine last summer as well.



The Italian giants feel Lamela will be able to fill the void which will be created if Marcelo Brozovic leaves the club this summer, with Liverpool, Spurs and Monaco being linked with the Croatia international.



Sassuolo’s Domenico Berardi and Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi are also on the radar of Inter Milan, who are intrigued at the possibility of roping in Lamela for a low price.



It has been suggested that the signing of Lamela, who joined Tottenham from Roma in 2013, could be completed for less than €10m, in what would be viewed as a big coup for the San Siro outfit.

