Inter Poised To Fight Manchester Giants For Fabinho

Inter Milan are ready to battle it out with Manchester United and Manchester City for the signature of Monaco midfielder Fabinho this summer, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.



The Brazilian, who has been in sublime form for Monaco in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving the French club at the end of the season.











Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been credited with showing interest in Fabinho, who has scored 11 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this term, in addition to providing five assists.



And it seems Inter Milan are also in the race to snap up the 23-year-old, with fellow Serie A outfits Juventus and Napoli in the reckoning too.





It has been claimed that if Monaco receive a good offer on their table for Fabinho, they might be open to the possibility of parting ways with the Brazil international this summer.

Fabinho, who is rated around €25m, is contracted with Monaco until 2021.



He has thus far earned four senior caps for Brazil and has also represented the nation at Unde-20 and Under-23 levels.

