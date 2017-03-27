It’s Not The Pontus Jansson Show – Garry Monk’s Actions Backed By Former Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United boss Garry Monk is right to treat Pontus Jansson just like any other member of the squad and insists that everything does not resolve around the Sweden international.



Jansson was surprisingly dropped to the bench for Leeds' 2-0 win over Brighton just before the international break, with Monk indicating that the defender had stepped out of line.











The centre-back has been a key man for the Whites in the current campaign, but Redfearn backs how Monk has dealt with the situation and insists Jansson is not bigger than the club.



"He's no different to anyone else", the former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire.





" It's not the Pontus Jansson show. It's about Leeds United. It's about the club, about the team", Redfearn continued.