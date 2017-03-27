It’s Not The Pontus Jansson Show – Garry Monk’s Actions Backed By Former Leeds United Boss

Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United boss Garry Monk is right to treat Pontus Jansson just like any other member of the squad and insists that everything does not resolve around the Sweden international.
Jansson was surprisingly dropped to the bench for Leeds' 2-0 win over Brighton just before the international break, with Monk indicating that the defender had stepped out of line.
The centre-back has been a key man for the Whites in the current campaign, but Redfearn backs how Monk has dealt with the situation and insists Jansson is not bigger than the club.
"He's no different to anyone else", the former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire.
"It's not the Pontus Jansson show. It's about Leeds United. It's about the club, about the team", Redfearn continued.
"Obviously if he's had that message [to get in line] then fair enough."
Redfearn though makes no bones about how highly he rates Jansson and feels that the best players often have an edge and need to be brought back in line at points.
"I think Jansson has been outstanding this season and he's an immense talent", the ex-Leeds boss explained.
"But I think there's a confidence and a cocky edge that comes with him, which comes with all top players and sometimes that can bubble over a little bit.
"It's not a problem. It just gets nipped in the bud and they move on", Redfearn added.
All eyes will be on Monk's team selection this coming weekend when Leeds take on Reading in a Championship fixture to see whether Jansson is recalled to the team or Liam Cooper continues to partner Kyle Bartley in central defence.