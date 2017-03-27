XRegister
27/03/2017 - 14:43 BST

Jaap Stam Keeping Reading Stars Fresh For Leeds United Clash

 




Jaap Stam has been making sure his Reading players remain fresh for their weekend clash against Garry Monk's Leeds United side this coming weekend. 

Stam will have had two weeks to work with his squad by the time Reading take on Leeds, but the Dutchman has been keen not to overwork his players as he seeks to use the break to let his men have a breather.




The Dutchman, addressing how he approaches the international break, said via his club's official site: "The ones that are in and training, we will give them a couple of good training sessions, but we can’t be working them too hard because they need to be fit for the rest of the season.

"That is how we try to balance everything.
 


"By making sure we get players fit again for the next game against Leeds", Stam added.

Reading head into the game sitting in fifth spot in the Championship table, two points behind fourth placed Leeds.

If the Royals are to keep alive any hopes of reeling in one of the top two they must surely beat Leeds; Reading are ten points off second placed Brighton and eleven adrift of leaders Newcastle.

Leeds won the earlier meeting between the two clubs at Elland Road, running out 2-0 winners.
 