Jaap Stam Keeping Reading Stars Fresh For Leeds United Clash

Jaap Stam has been making sure his Reading players remain fresh for their weekend clash against Garry Monk's Leeds United side this coming weekend.



Stam will have had two weeks to work with his squad by the time Reading take on Leeds, but the Dutchman has been keen not to overwork his players as he seeks to use the break to let his men have a breather.











The Dutchman, addressing how he approaches the international break, said via his club's official site: " The ones that are in and training, we will give them a couple of good training sessions, but we can’t be working them too hard because they need to be fit for the rest of the season.



"That is how we try to balance everything.





" By making sure we get players fit again for the next game against Leeds", Stam added.