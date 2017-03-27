XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/03/2017 - 15:09 BST

Leeds United Hitman Chris Wood Nominated For Championship Player of the Season

 




Leeds United striker Chris Wood has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season award. 

The New Zealand international has been in sensational form for the Whites this term and has already netted 27 goals across all competititons for the club, putting him on target to hit the 30-goal mark.




His exploits, which have helped to push Leeds up into the Championship playoff places, have not gone unnoticed and he is now in the running for the division's top individual accolade.

Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle has also been nominated.
 


And Brighton star Anthony Knockaert, who is the Championship's highest-scoring midfielder, has also been nominated for the award.

The award ceremony is due to take place in London on Saturday 9th April.

Wood will hope to further press his case this coming weekend when Leeds lock horns with another side currently in the playoff places, Reading.

The striker is currently away on international duty with New Zealand.
 