Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/03/2017 - 21:18 BST

Liverpool Give Manchester United Company In Hunt For Brazilian Sensation

 




Liverpool have muscled into the chase for Flamengo sensation Vinicius Junior, who is attracting attention from Manchester United and Juventus. 

Just 16 years old, the Flamengo forward is already rated as one of Brazil's most promising talents and a transfer scrap for his signature is threatening to break out.




Juventus and Manchester United are alive to Vinicius' skills and have been linked with moving to sign him, but the pair now have company in the chase.

Indeed, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have started to scout the Brazilian and are impressed.
 


The Reds are claimed to see similarities with Philippe Coutinho and want to tempt Vinicius to Anfield.

The Brazilian is locked down on a contract with Flamengo until 2019 and the Serie A side are likely to drive a hard bargain with his suitors.

Vinicius has won 19 caps for Brazil Under-17s and has scored a sensational 17 goals in the process.
 