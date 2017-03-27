My Head Was All Over Place After Mark Warburton Departure, Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers talent Liam Burt has revealed that his "head was all over the place" after he heard of Mark Warburton's departure from Ibrox.



Warburton had his resignation accepted by Rangers on a Friday evening, when young midfielder Burt was heading into the cinema to watch a film.











The 18-year-old. who was handed his first team chance by Warburton, was informed of the development but instantly believed it to be a joke.



And Burt revealed when he could confirm that Warburton had indeed gone he was completely shocked as he did not believe the English tactician was set to depart.





Burt was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: " I’d trained as normal on the Friday then, later on, I’d gone to the cinema to see the new Trainspotting film.