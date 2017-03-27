My Head Was All Over Place After Mark Warburton Departure, Rangers Star Reveals

Rangers talent Liam Burt has revealed that his "head was all over the place" after he heard of Mark Warburton's departure from Ibrox.
Warburton had his resignation accepted by Rangers on a Friday evening, when young midfielder Burt was heading into the cinema to watch a film.
The 18-year-old. who was handed his first team chance by Warburton, was informed of the development but instantly believed it to be a joke.
And Burt revealed when he could confirm that Warburton had indeed gone he was completely shocked as he did not believe the English tactician was set to depart.
Burt was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland: "I’d trained as normal on the Friday then, later on, I’d gone to the cinema to see the new Trainspotting film.
"I was walking up the stairs when I got a message through saying the manager was gone.
"It came out of nowhere and I was probably as shocked as everyone else.
"I thought initially that it was a joke until I’d checked it out myself. I still managed to enjoy the film!
"My head was all over the place but it was a good film.
"My debut for Rangers was a really proud moment. I was grateful to Mark Warburton at the time", the 18-year-old schemer continued.
"I was told Scott Gemmill had championed my cause, but I don’t know too much about that.
"I’ve always had belief in my ability to do well."
Warburton has since taken over the reins at English Championship outfit Nottingham Forest, and is at the City Ground along with two others who left Rangers with him: assistant manager David Weir and head of recruitment Frank McParland.
It remains to be seen whether Burt, who has been on Scotland Under-19s duty over the international break, will have the chance to link up with Warburton again at some point in his career.