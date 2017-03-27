Rangers Legend Feels Pedro Caixinha Shares Trait With Graeme Souness and Walter Smith

Follow @insidefutbol





John Brown believes new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is a “very offensive manager”, a trait which he feels was also on display when Graeme Souness and Walter Smoth were in charge at Ibrox.



The Gers, who were on the lookout for a new permanent manager after Mark Warburton left the club in February, appointed Caixinha on a deal until 2020 earlier in the month.











The Portuguese tactician managed to make an immediate impact at Ibrox as Rangers thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 just before the ongoing international break in what was Caixinha’s first game in charge of the Light Blues.



And Brown, who feels Caixinha has a very attacking philosophy, believes the 46-year-old’s offensive mindset is well suited to managing a club of Rangers’ stature, with the approach also being shared by former Gers managers Souness and Smith.





“I think if you’ve got a good base to you then you can go and explore further up the park”, Brown told Rangers TV, while discussing Caixinha’s style of play.

“I think he’s a very offensive type guy and the good managers, like your Graeme Souness and Walter Smith, you have to attack.



“When you are Rangers and you are playing in front of 50,000 you have to take the onus and put pressure on the opposition.



“So I think that is what Pedro’s philosophy looks as though it is going to be, getting at the opposition.”



Rangers, who currently find themselves in third spot in the Scottish Premiership table with 50 points from 29 games, a staggering 33 points behind leaders Celtic, will next play Motherwell in a home league fixture on Saturday.

