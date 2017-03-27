Real Madrid To Push Chelsea Hard Over Eden Hazard

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are poised to push hard to convince Chelsea to part with Eden Hazard this coming summer, as Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane is enchanted by the Belgian, according to Spanish daily Marca.



The Belgium international, who has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 31 games in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos this summer.











Real Madrid tried to sign Hazard last summer too, but the winger decided to stay put at Stamford Bridge after the Blues endured a forgettable 2015/16 campaign.



However, Real Madrid boss Zidane is a big admirer of Hazard and he wants to convince the 26-year-old to join the Spanish giants by building a team for the future; the likes of Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez, Romelu Lukaku and Tiemoue Bakayoko may be part of the squad over the coming years, it has been suggested.





But Chelsea have not given up on keeping Hazard as Blues owner Roman Abramovich is willing to spend €200m this summer to convince the Belgian that the club are prepared to challenge for domestic honours as well as the Champions League next season.

It remains to be seen if Hazard, whose present contract Chelsea runs until 2020, remains at the London club beyond this season as it has been claimed that the former Lille man is contemplating a move away from his current employers.



Real Madrid will push hard to turn his head and are determined that Chelsea should at least sit down and discuss the matter.



He has thus far helped Chelsea to win a Premier League title, a Europa League and a League Cup.



Chelsea, who are currently 10 points clear at the top of the league table, have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur next week.

