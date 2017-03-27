Tottenham Hotspur First Team Dream Is On Track, Believes Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Luke Amos believes he is taking another step towards the "dream" of turning out for Tottenham Hotspur by way of his current loan spell at League One side Southend United.



The 20-year-old midfielder was loaned out by Spurs to Phil Brown's Southend side in January this year and made his competitive debut for the League One outfit earlier this month in a win over Walsall.











Amos is delighted with how the loan spell, which is his first away from White Hart Lane, is progressing and believes he is taking another vital step on a road he hopes will lead to a spot in Spurs' senior side.



"It’s definitely a step forward to come here", the midfielder said via Spurs' official site.





" It was unbelievable to be part of the first team [at Tottenham] in pre-season, that was the first stepping stone, then the next part is growing up and that’s something that I’ve been able to do a little bit more coming out to Southend", Amos continued.