XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/03/2017 - 21:03 BST

We’d Welcome Him With Open Arms – Dejan Lovren Rolls Out Liverpool Carpet For Chelsea Target

 




Dejan Lovren says that Croatia team-mate Ivan Perisic would be welcomed with open arms at Liverpool. 

Perisic, who currently plies his trade in Italy with Inter, has been linked with leaving the Serie A club in the summer amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.




Lovren, who has seen Perisic in action at close quarters on the international scene for Croatia, has little doubt about the winger's quality.

And the Liverpool defender would love to see his countryman arrive to strengthen the squad at Anfield, though he does not know if talk a move could happen is true.
 


"He is a top quality player. At Liverpool, he would be welcomed with open arms", Lovren was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FCInterNews.it.

"Obviously I do not know if a deal is true.

"What I can say is that he has exceptional football skills, knowledge and above average quality."

Inter snapped Perisic up from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg in 2015 and he has established himself as a key man for the Nerazzurri at the San Siro.

At international level the winger has made 55 appearances for Croatia, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Inter are expected to field offers for the 28-year-old in the summer transfer window.
 