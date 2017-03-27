We’d Welcome Him With Open Arms – Dejan Lovren Rolls Out Liverpool Carpet For Chelsea Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Dejan Lovren says that Croatia team-mate Ivan Perisic would be welcomed with open arms at Liverpool.



Perisic, who currently plies his trade in Italy with Inter, has been linked with leaving the Serie A club in the summer amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.











Lovren, who has seen Perisic in action at close quarters on the international scene for Croatia, has little doubt about the winger's quality.



And the Liverpool defender would love to see his countryman arrive to strengthen the squad at Anfield, though he does not know if talk a move could happen is true.





"He is a top quality player. At Liverpool, he would be welcomed with open arms", Lovren was quoted as saying by Italian outlet FCInterNews.it .