Absolute Nonsense – Agent Rubbishes Scheduling Meetings With Arsenal and Spurs Claim

The agent of Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick has rubbished reports from Italy that he is due to hold talks with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur over his client.



Both Premier League clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old Czech star, who has turned heads with his performances for Sampdoria in Serie A this season.











It has been claimed in Italy that on Wednesday, Schick's agent Pavel Paska, will hold talks with Arsene Wenger in the morning and then Spurs head scout Steve Hitchen later the same day.



And it is suggested that Arsenal and Spurs are both enchanted by the Czech Republic international.





But Paska has quickly rubbished the suggestion he is holding the meetings and insists that Schick remains first and foremost a Sampdoria player.