Arsenal Need More Alexis Sanchez Types Argues Former Gunner

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell believes that the Gunners need more players with Alexis Sanchez's mentality in order to make themselves a formidable force yet again.



Sanchez has been one of Arsenal's most successful players in recent times, scoring an overall 64 goals in 131 appearances for the Gunners since 2014, and has just as importantly set up 41 more for his team-mates.











However, the Chilean international's Arsenal career looks to be in doubt with the forward showing reluctance over extending his contract with the Londoners, which expires in June 2018.



Rivals Chelsea have been linked with a move for a player in the summer who, Campbell believes, could have easily fitted into Arsenal's 2003/04 side that were called "Invincibles."





As a matter of fact Campbell believes that Arsene Wenger's side are in need of more players with Sanchez's stature from defence to up front.

"[Arsenal need] more Sanchez-type of mentality players, from defenders to up front", Campbell was quoted as saying by ITV.



"I think that for me they need more players like that on the pitch.



"Sanchez would easily play in our [Invincibles] side.



"[Sanchez] has everything.



"If you want to win things, you've got to have more guys like that."

