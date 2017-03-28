Be Next Ronaldo Vieira, Leeds United Youth Boss Tells Youngsters

Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt says he has challenged the club's youngsters to show who will be the next Ronaldo Vieira, Lewie Coyle or Kalvin Phillips.
Vieira, Coyle and Phillips have all progressed through the youth ranks at Elland Road and are now established members of Garry Monk's senior squad.
Blunt is working with the next generation as he bids to keep the production line at Thorp Arch flowing and watched his side slip to a 1-0 defeat against QPR on Monday.
The youth boss is clear that the youngsters in the team have much to improve upon and revealed he has challenged them to be the next Vieira, Coyle or Phillips.
"An area we have spoken about improving on, is in and around the final third, because if you have that much possession and you are putting that many balls into the box, you have to be more clinical and the movement needs to be better", Blunt told LUTV.
"Some of those boys are the future of Leeds United and we have spoken about who is going to be the next Ronaldo Vieira, Lewie Coyle and Kalvin Phillips."
Leeds Under-23s, who have been depleted due to youngsters moving up to first team level, currently sit rock bottom in their development league table with a record of five wins, five draws and 14 defeats from 24 matches.
But Blunt insists he is not focused on the league table.
"With regards to our league position, it has not come into any of our minds because we are a young developing side.
"Whilst results haven’t gone how we wanted this season, we are delighted with the development of the side and they are learning very quickly", he added.