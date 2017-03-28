Be Next Ronaldo Vieira, Leeds United Youth Boss Tells Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United Under-23 boss Jason Blunt says he has challenged the club's youngsters to show who will be the next Ronaldo Vieira, Lewie Coyle or Kalvin Phillips.



Vieira, Coyle and Phillips have all progressed through the youth ranks at Elland Road and are now established members of Garry Monk's senior squad.











Blunt is working with the next generation as he bids to keep the production line at Thorp Arch flowing and watched his side slip to a 1-0 defeat against QPR on Monday.



The youth boss is clear that the youngsters in the team have much to improve upon and revealed he has challenged them to be the next Vieira, Coyle or Phillips.





" An area we have spoken about improving on, is in and around the final third, because if you have that much possession and you are putting that many balls into the box, you have to be more clinical and the movement needs to be better", Blunt told LUTV .