06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2017 - 23:08 BST

Chelsea Defender Willing To Consider Loan Switch

 




Chelsea starlet Kurt Zouma is open to potentially making a loan move away from Stamford Bridge if it can help his France prospects ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Zouma has had to work his way back from a serious injury and as such has managed little first team football at Chelsea under Antonio Conte.




The French international has featured just four times for the Blues since regaining his fitness.

However, with the World Cup in Russia just a year away and France coach Didier Deschamps rotating between Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny, Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti, Real Madrid's Raphael Varane and Sevilla's Adil Rami in central defence, Zouma is ready to look at a loan if it is what is needed following talks with Conte.
 


A temporary move away from Stamford Bridge could therefore be welcome he says, though Zouma insists that his ultimate wish is to establish himself at Chelsea.

"My aim is to impose myself at Chelsea. When I came to the club two-and-a-half years ago, I had a desire to continue here", Zouma was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"I'm very happy. I've never focused much on the future. I think more to the present, with the squad, which is very good and which is going well. We want to do great things.

"A loan before the World Cup? Why not.

"We'll see at the end of the season, but I'm focusing on Chelsea.

"I'm confident and I know I will play. I've not talked about my future with Antonio Conte."
 