Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2017 - 14:08 BST

Chelsea Rekindle Interest In PSG Schemer As French Side Look At Diego Costa

 




Chelsea are rekindling their interest in Paris Saint-Germain schemer Javier Pastore, just as the French champions look towards potentially signing Diego Costa. 

The Blues were linked with Pastore last year and are claimed to have established contact with his representatives in a bid to move a deal forward.




But Pastore stayed put at the Parc des Princes, where he has been plying his trade since a 2011 switch from Italian outfit Palermo.

Chelsea are heading back in for the 27-year-old though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.
 


The situation is given extra spice due to the fact that PSG are considering launching a swoop for Costa.

PSG are big fans of the Chelsea striker, whose goals are helping to power the Blues towards this season's Premier League title.

And so the prospect of a swap deal could well jump onto the agenda, if both sides are willing to do business.

Pastore has won four Ligue 1 titles, three French League Cups and two French Cups during his time at PSG.
 