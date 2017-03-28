Chelsea Rekindle Interest In PSG Schemer As French Side Look At Diego Costa

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are rekindling their interest in Paris Saint-Germain schemer Javier Pastore, just as the French champions look towards potentially signing Diego Costa.



The Blues were linked with Pastore last year and are claimed to have established contact with his representatives in a bid to move a deal forward.











But Pastore stayed put at the Parc des Princes, where he has been plying his trade since a 2011 switch from Italian outfit Palermo.



Chelsea are heading back in for the 27-year-old though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





The situation is given extra spice due to the fact that PSG are considering launching a swoop for Costa .