Dead End – Spurs Star Set For Exit Amid Claim Mauricio Pochettino Didn’t Even Know About Signing

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou appears to be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur, with a switch away from White Hart Lane likely this coming summer.



The winger saw his move to Spurs held up last summer as the English side negotiated with Marseille on a deal which saw Clinton N'Jie head the other way.











As such Nkoudou was a late arrival at the Premier League club and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has barely played the 22-year-old this term, with the wide-man making just 13 appearances.



According to France Football, Nkoudou appears to be at a dead end at White Hart Lane and it has been suggested Pochettino was not even aware the signing would take place.





Indeed, a source close to the deal insists it was thrashed out between former Marseille president Vincent Labrune and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy .