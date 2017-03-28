Dead End – Spurs Star Set For Exit Amid Claim Mauricio Pochettino Didn’t Even Know About Signing

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou appears to be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur, with a switch away from White Hart Lane likely this coming summer.
The winger saw his move to Spurs held up last summer as the English side negotiated with Marseille on a deal which saw Clinton N'Jie head the other way.
As such Nkoudou was a late arrival at the Premier League club and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has barely played the 22-year-old this term, with the wide-man making just 13 appearances.
According to France Football, Nkoudou appears to be at a dead end at White Hart Lane and it has been suggested Pochettino was not even aware the signing would take place.
Indeed, a source close to the deal insists it was thrashed out between former Marseille president Vincent Labrune and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.
"Coach Pochettino did not even know he would come", the source was quoted as revealing.
"It was a deal between presidents."
Nkoudou's situation at Spurs has already been noted by clubs in France and Nantes lodged an enquiry about the winger in early February.
The 22-year-old cost Tottenham a fee of €11m to sign from Marseille.