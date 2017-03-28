Every Pedro Caixinha Training Session Is Intense, Reveals Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has revealed that every training session under under new manager Pedro Caixinha is an intense experience.



The 46-year-old, who took over from caretaker manager Graeme Murty, post the Old Firm derby on 12th March, led the team to a 4-0 win against Hamilton Academical in his very first match in charge.











However, Caixinha has had to endure a brief period without action as the international break followed soon after, not allowing him to continue with his training sessions.



Over the international break Caixinha has concentrated on working with his players, something which culminated in a practice match between the first team and the Under-20 team, who faced off at Ibrox.





Giving his reaction to the match and the training sessions he and his team-mates have undergone with the guidance of Caixinha, Holt said that every training session has been of the same intensity.

“We had a good week of training last week, I think it gave the gaffer a chance to work with the players and get more of his ideas across and put them into practice in the training game on Saturday", Holt told his club's official channel.



“Every training session is intense, it is always intense but the coaching since the gaffer has come in has been intense and this week was no different.



“It gave the manager a chance to work with the players and work on more things that he want us to put into practise in the games.



“I think every manager has different styles, takes on the game and things they want to do so the new manager is no different and he has come in and he has ideas.



“The main thing has been some of the stuff that we put into play against Hamilton was getting the ball and getting it forward at the earliest opportunity and getting it wide, with people in the box and attacking the space aggressively.



“All the players have enjoyed it since the manager and his team came in, like I said the training has been high intensity and of a really good quality.”

