Former Leeds United Star Explains Most Important Thing Whites Must Do Heading Into Playoffs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Richard Naylor feels that form heading into the Championship playoffs does not matter as much as the Whites keeping their key players fit.



Naylor was part of the side that failed to earn promotion to the Championship from League One back in 2009, after losing 2-1 on aggregate to Millwall in the play-off semi-finals.











The wounds of that loss are still fresh in the 40-year-old's memories, and Naylor believes that form simply doesn't matter when playing in the playoffs.



The former Ipswich Town player has therefore warned Garry Monk and his side against any kind of complacency with regards to their form and asked the club, particularly their manager, to make sure that he has a full squad on offer in case they are forced to take part in the playoffs.





Injuries to any of their big stars, Chris Wood for example, could ruin their chances of playing the Premier League next season, Naylor insists.

“It’s never a bad thing taking form into the playoffs”, Naylor told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"But keeping everyone fit is probably a bigger deal.



"If that’s where Leeds end up, something as small as a little injury to Chris Wood at the wrong time could be the difference.



“Previous results don’t help you in the playoffs but big players do.



"I’ll be hoping they get there and hoping they do it.”

