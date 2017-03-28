He’s Doing So Well – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Lauds FC Porto Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is excited by the way that FC Porto striker Andre Silva linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.



Silva struck first for Portugal in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Hungary, with Ronaldo helping himself to the other two goals in the clash.











Portugal, who won Euro 2016 in France last summer, now sit second in their qualifying group, just three points off leaders Switzerland, who they still have to face at home, while they also boast a hugely superior goal difference.



Rangers boss Caixinha is delighted with how his country are performing and made special mention of 21-year-old Silva.





" It was a fantastic performance from the Portuguese national team with Ronaldo scoring twice and Andre Silva, a young player from Oporto, also scoring", Caixinha said on Rangers TV .