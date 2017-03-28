He’s Doing So Well – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha Lauds FC Porto Talent

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is excited by the way that FC Porto striker Andre Silva linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal.
Silva struck first for Portugal in their 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Hungary, with Ronaldo helping himself to the other two goals in the clash.
Portugal, who won Euro 2016 in France last summer, now sit second in their qualifying group, just three points off leaders Switzerland, who they still have to face at home, while they also boast a hugely superior goal difference.
Rangers boss Caixinha is delighted with how his country are performing and made special mention of 21-year-old Silva.
"It was a fantastic performance from the Portuguese national team with Ronaldo scoring twice and Andre Silva, a young player from Oporto, also scoring", Caixinha said on Rangers TV.
"He is doing very well and they have a very good coordination between them which is good for Portugal."
Now Caixinha is hoping Portugal can turn on the style in Russia this coming summer when they take part in the traditional World Cup warm-up, the Confederations Cup.
"I believe for sure Portugal will be at the World Cup, and before that, we have the Confederations Cup in June, and I hope we do well there too", he added.
Silva came through the youth ranks at Porto before breaking through to the club''s B team in 2013.
He made his senior debut in 2015 and has gone from strength to strength.