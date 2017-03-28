I Needed Men’s Football – Tottenham Hotspur Starlet Explains Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur loanee Shayon Harrison has revealed that he needed to play "men's football" in order to push forward his dream of playing regularly for the Lilywhites and the Yeovil Town move is a right step in that direction.



The 19-year-old moved in search of first team football in January and marked his second start for the League Two side with a goal as Somerset-based side held on to a 3-3 draw against Exeter City.











The youngster is satisfied with his contribution to the team and believes that the loan move to Yeovil will help him enjoy some real action so that he can go on and challenge for a place in the Tottenham playing eleven.



“I was really looking forward to coming here”, Harrison told his club's official website.





“I knew it was something that I’d need this early on in my career, to play men’s football.

"The ultimate goal is to play for Spurs and if I need to go out on loan in order to do that then I’m more than happy to do it."



A number of players have made their way to Yeovil in the past, including players such as Steven Caulker, Andros Townsend, Ryan Mason, Dean Parrett, Jon Obika and Christian Maghoma.



Harrison hopes to follow in their footsteps and make the Yeovil experience count in order to permanently secure his place in Mauricio Pochettino's squad.



"There have been players that have come from Spurs that have all had good times here in the past and I’ve spoken to a few of those lads.



"It was an easy decision to join and it’s one that I’m glad I made.



"In general, I think I’ve had a good year so far.



"Going away with the first team [at Spurs] was a fantastic experience and one that I won’t forget, then coming out here on loan – a different experience, playing men’s football – has helped me a lot, not only on the pitch but off it as well.”

