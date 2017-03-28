If We Can’t Beat Aberdeen We Don’t Deserve Second – Rangers Legend Pulls No Punches

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend John Brown thinks the Gers do not deserve to finish second in the Scottish Premiership if they cannot beat Aberdeen twice between now and the end of the season.



The Light Blues, who returned to the Premiership this season, presently find themselves in third spot with 50 points from 29 games, eight behind second-placed Aberdeen and 33 behind leaders Celtic.











Rangers still have two league meetings with Aberdeen left in the present campaign and winning both those encounters would leave Pedro Caixinha’s team just two points off second spot.



And Brown, who believes the international break came at the right time for Rangers as it has allowed new boss Caixinha to work with his squad, explained that the Ibrox outfit would not warrant the runners-up spot if they fail to beat Aberdeen in the two remaining league matches against the Dons this season.





“I think it [international break] came at the right time”, he explained on Rangers TV.

“It has given him [Caixinha] a fortnight to get the fitness levels up because I think he will think that we need to increase the levels of fitness, the strengths of the team.



“It’s also a good time for him to assess the squad, to see what we’ve got for next season.



“But we’ve got real important games coming up.



"We’ve still got two games against Aberdeen and if you win both, it’s just a two-point lead with the rest of the games to go.



“If you can’t win the games against Aberdeen, you don’t deserve second place.”



Rangers have thus far played Aberdeen twice in the league this season, winning one and losing the other.

