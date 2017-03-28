Leeds United Legend Can’t Wait To See How Whites Approach Reading Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray thinks it will be interesting to see what approach Leeds United boss Garry Monk takes for his side’s upcoming Championship fixture against Reading on Saturday.



The Whites, who beat second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in their last game before the international break, are currently fourth in the league table with 69 points from 38 games.











Leeds beat Reading 2-0 in the corresponding fixture at Elland Road in December, with Chris Wood and Souleymane Doukara finding the back of the net for the hosts.



In that game, the Royals enjoyed nearly 70 per cent of the possession, but managed just two shots on target as Leeds scored once in each half to pick up the full three points, leaving Reading boss Jaap Stam fuming.





And Gray feels it will be interesting to see if Monk urges Leeds to take the same approach of allowing Reading to have plenty of possession at the Madejski Stadium, or see if he tells his team to push up a bit higher up the pitch.

“It was a strange game [against Reading in December]”, Gray said on LUTV, when talking about Leeds’ upcoming game against Reading.



“We were playing at home but we let them have the ball and they didn’t do anything with it.



“But what surprised me about the Reading team was – when I saw them play at Elland Road, I thought they would fall away, I didn’t think they had much in their locker.



“But they have and they have bounced back a bit. They’ve had a couple of tremendous wins recently.



“So, it will be a tough game. You would expect that they will still play the same way with plenty of possession.



“It will be interesting to see if Garry lets them do that because we like to sit deep and play out from the back.



“But when we play away from home, we want teams to come at us and then we can hit them on the break.



“It will be interesting to see if Garry pushes up a little bit or he sits back and lets them have the ball again.”



Following Saturday’s meeting with Reading, Leeds will play Brentford just three days later as the clock continues to count down on this season's Championship.

