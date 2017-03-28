XRegister
06 October 2016

28/03/2017 - 23:18 BST

Manchester United Linked With Being Ready To Trigger Barcelona Star’s Release Clause

 




Manchester United are willing to trigger Barcelona star Neymar’s €200m release clause, according to Catalan daily Sport.

Neymar, whose present contract with Barcelona runs until 2021, has scored 14 times and set up 23 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of the Brazil international and it has been claimed that that the Portuguese has personally called the player in order to convince him to come to Old Trafford.

It has been also suggested that the Red Devils have met with Neymar’s representatives and are ready to offer the 25-year-old a staggering net salary of €25m per year, which would make him the Premier League’s highest-paid footballer.
 


Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are also interested in Neymar, but the Blues are unwilling to trigger the Brazilian’s massive release clause.

The Old Trafford outfit’s strong interest in Neymar has put Barcelona under serious pressure, with the former Santos man being a key member of the Catalan giants’ squad.

It is believed that Manchester United’s pursuit of Neymar would be boosted if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season.
 