Pedro Caixinha Is Very Ambitious – Rangers Legend Already Impressed

John Brown has branded Pedro Caixinha “very ambitious”, with the Rangers legend backing the Portuguese to implement his prior managerial experience at Ibrox.



The Gers, who were on the lookout for a new permanent manager after Mark Warburton left the club in February, appointed Caixinha on a deal until 2020 earlier in the month after he left Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa.











Rangers thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 before the international break in what was the 46-year-old’s first game in charge of the club.



Besides Al Gharafa, the 46-year-old has had managerial stints at Uniao Leiria, Nacional and Santos Laguna.





And Brown, who believes Caixinha is desperate to be successful at Rangers, thinks the new boss will put into practise the various knowledge he has picked up during his managerial career.

“I think it’s very important that the manager gets to understand how the game is played [here], understand about the club and where he wants to take the club”, Brown told Rangers TV.



“I think he’s very ambitious, he wants to succeed.



“I’m sure that the knowledge he has picked up – he has travelled around a number of countries and he wants to put that into practise here.



“I think he wants to successful and if he is successful at Rangers then the Rangers fans will love him more.”



Rangers, who are currently third in the Scottish Premiership table, will next face Motherwell on Saturday before taking on Kilmarnock four days later.

