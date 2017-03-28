XRegister
28/03/2017 - 15:02 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Supremo Takes In Club’s History

 




Leeds United co-owner Andrea Radrizzani is at the club's Elland Road ground today and has been taking in the Whites' rich history. 

The Italian bought 50 per cent of the club from countryman Massimo Cellino earlier this year and will assess acquiring the remaining 50 per cent in the summer, by which time Leeds could be a Premier League club.




Garry Monk's men currently sit fourth in the Championship table and on course to end the campaign in a playoff spot.

And Radrizzani is hands-on, at Elland Road, and soaking up every inch of the famous club's history.
 


The co-chairman posted a photo from inside Elland Road on Instagram and wrote: "Leeds United, Elland Road."

Radrizzani will be hoping to see Leeds clock up another win this coming weekend when they play fellow playoff contenders Reading.

The Whites defeated second placed Brighton 2-0 before the ongoing international break to keep alive slim hopes of yet claiming an automatic promotion spot.
 