06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2017 - 13:35 BST

Serie A Outfit Remain Keen On Celtic Targeted Goalkeeper

 




Fiorentina remain interested in Rennes goalkeeper Benoit Costil, who is a target for Scottish champions Celtic. 

Costil is out of contract with Rennes this coming summer and has already decided to leave the club in search of a new adventure in his career.




Celtic are keen to sign Costil, while Bordeaux hold an interest in keeping the shot-stopper within Ligue 1.

Fiorentina have been on the goalkeeper's tail too, although question marks were raised over their interest given their pursuit of Atalanta custodian Marco Sportiello.
 


However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Fiorentina remain very much interested in Costil and could look to tempt him to Serie A.

Costil is in the France squad over the international break, but is backup to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and has won just one cap for Les Bleus so far.

The 29-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at northern French team Caen, has never played his club football outside of France and is thought to be attracted to doing so.
 