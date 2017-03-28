Tadcaster Albion Snap Up Former Leeds United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Non-league outfit Tadcaster Albion have announced the signing of former Leeds United talent Piteu Crouz.



The attacking midfielder spent time at Elland Road in 2015, before he headed to Slovakia to take the next step forward in his career.











Crouz returned to England and turned out for Guiseley and Liversedge.



Now Tadcaster have snapped up the attack-minded schemer on a dual-registration contract with Liversedge.





Tadcaster, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League, could hand the former Leeds man his debut in a clash this evening away at Glossop North End.