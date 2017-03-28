Tadcaster Albion Snap Up Former Leeds United Talent

Non-league outfit Tadcaster Albion have announced the signing of former Leeds United talent Piteu Crouz.
The attacking midfielder spent time at Elland Road in 2015, before he headed to Slovakia to take the next step forward in his career.
Crouz returned to England and turned out for Guiseley and Liversedge.
Now Tadcaster have snapped up the attack-minded schemer on a dual-registration contract with Liversedge.
Tadcaster, who ply their trade in the Northern Premier League, could hand the former Leeds man his debut in a clash this evening away at Glossop North End.
The non-league outfit currently sit in 16th spot in the 22-team Northern Premier League.
They were last in action on Saturday, when they played out a 3-3 draw against Bridghouse Town.
Tadcaster's last victory came earlier this month in the shape of a 4-3 victory over Trafford.
The Brewers will hope the former Leeds star can help to spark further wins before the end of the campaign.