We’re Hunting Down Newcastle and Brighton – Leeds Legend Retains Top Two Hope

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray feels that although the odds are stacked against the Whites, they are still hunting down the Championship's top two teams, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.



Garry Monk’s team, who headed into the international break on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Brighton at Elland Road to boost automatic promotion hopes, currently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.











Leeds are presently eight points behind second-placed Brighton and nine points adrift of leaders Newcastle United, whom they will take on next month.



And Gray, who explained that it is exciting times for Leeds, owing to their league position, insisted that the Yorkshire giants are still hunting down the top two, with a playoff spot all but secured.





“It’s very exciting if you look at the position we’ve put ourselves in”, Gray said on LUTV.

“We’ve an opportunity to obviously finish in the top six, which I think we will.



“But we’re still hunting down the top two.



“It will be difficult, but the form that we’re in, the way we’ve have been playing and the resilience we’ve shown…..we saw that against Brighton.



“Brighton are a top team, but we more than matched them and eventually, the talent within the squad came out on top.”



Leeds, who are putting in a serious promotion push after years of underachieving, will next face Reading on Saturday before taking on Brentford three days later, with both being away fixtures.



The Whites will surely have to win both to keep alive automatic promotion hopes.

