06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/03/2017 - 13:08 BST

We’ve Shown We Can Compete With Celtic – Rangers Legend Optimistic For Cup Clash

 




John Brown thinks Rangers have already shown that they can compete with Celtic, with the Gers scheduled to face the Hoops in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month.

The Ibrox outfit, who earned promotion to the Scottish Premiership this season, are yet to taste a victory in the Old Firm derby in the present campaign.




Rangers lost their first three meetings in all competitions with Celtic this term, but the Light Blues drew 1-1 at Paradise earlier in the month to prevent the Scottish giants from bagging the bragging rights for the fourth successive time.

And Brown, who feels Rangers could have even won that game against Celtic, believes his former team’s fitness levels are going to be a lot better when they take on their arch-rivals at Hampden on 23rd April.
 


“It’s a massive period for the club”, Brown said on Rangers TV, making no bones about it when asked how important the upcoming run of matches is for the club.

“We’ve got a few league games before the semi-final and the league is the most important one.

“But you’ve got a massive cup game coming up and I think the fitness levels are going to be a lot better.

“I think the last game we had against Celtic, we showed that we could compete against them and we were unlucky not to get more out of the game.”

Rangers, who are two places and 33 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, are set to play four league games before the Old Firm derby at Hampden next month.

And the clash against Celtic will be their first against the Bhoys under new boss Pedro Caixinha.
 