Chelsea Make Contact Over Snapping Up Tottenham Hotspur Target

Chelsea have contacted Anderlecht over the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Youri Tielemans this summer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



The midfielder has been in splendid form for Anderlecht in the present campaign, scoring 17 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, in addition to providing 10 assists.











Tielemans’ impressive displays this season have attracted the interest of Chelsea, Spurs and Everton, with Juventus also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.



However, it has been claimed that Chelsea are currently favourites to snap up Tielemans as the Premier League leaders have opened talks with Anderlecht regarding the signing of the youngster.





It is also believed that Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck is willing to negotiate a deal with Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is keen to add Tielemans, whose present contract with Anderlecht runs until the summer of 2022, to his squad.



The teenager has thus far earned three senior caps for Belgium, the latest of which came in the 3-3 draw with Russia in a friendly on Tuesday.



He has been tipped to move to a bigger league this summer.

