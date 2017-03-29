XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 21:49 BST

Crystal Palace Star Yohan Cabaye Hints At Interest In Marseille Switch

 




Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye has nudged the door open on a potential move to French giants Marseille, saying the club currently have a "great project". 

The 31-year-old pass-master has been linked with the Stade Velodrome outfit, who are revamping their squad as they look to push into the top three Champions League places in Ligue 1 next term; at present Marseille are fifth and 18 points off third spot.




Cabaye is currently plying his trade at Selhurst Park, but the midfielder has indicated he could well be interested in moving to Marseille in the future.

"In life, everything is possible. I do not know what my future will be like", Cabaye said on beIN Sports.
 


"I am open to everything", the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder continued.

"OM have a great project", Cabaye added.

Cabaye is currently battling to help Crystal Palace secure their spot in the Premier League, with the Eagles in the thick of a relegation dogfight.

The Frenchman has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Sam Allardyce's men in the current campaign.

Palace are currently 16th and four points clear of the drop zone.
 