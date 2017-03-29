XRegister
29/03/2017 - 16:47 BST

Current Season Might Not Be Spurs’ Last At White Hart Lane Admits Chairman

 




Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has raised the prospect of the club continuing to play games at their White Hart Lane ground next season. 

Spurs have been set to use Wembley next term as construction of their new stadium, which is due to be ready for the 2018/19 season, continues.




But Levy says that Spurs have not yet made a decision on whether the current campaign will be their last at White Hart Lane, or whether they could still play games at the ground next season.

"While everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium", Levy said in a statement as Spurs announced their financial results.
 


Tottenham have played their European matches at Wembley this season and have until Friday to take up an option to play at the ground next term, with an application to play 27 games having been approved.

Spurs could well find themselves moving into their new stadium a season later, in 2019/20.

The club's new ground is set to boast a capacity of 61,000 and represents another step forward for the north London giants.
 