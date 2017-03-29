XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 20:27 BST

Decision Made – Liverpool Target Chooses Borussia Dortmund Switch

 




Mahmoud Dahoud has opted to link up with Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it has been claimed, despite interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. 

The 21-year-old midfielder is available for a set release clause of around €10m from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.




Dahoud has been linked with a number of clubs, who appreciate his qualities, but he looks set to continue his career within the Bundesliga with Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund.

Tuchel is a big fan of the schemer and signalled his desire to sign him last summer.
 


And Dahoud is set to grant the Dortmund coach his wish as, according to German outlet RevierSport, he has decided to join the Ruhr giants.

Dortmund will be able to sign Dahoud for just over €10m.

The Germany Under-21 international came through the youth ranks at Gladbach, making his first team breakthrough in 2014 with a debut for the club in the Europa League.

He is likely to have European football on the agenda if he does move to Dortmund as Tuchel's side sit in third spot in the Bundesliga at present.
 