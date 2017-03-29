Decision Made – Liverpool Target Chooses Borussia Dortmund Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Mahmoud Dahoud has opted to link up with Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it has been claimed, despite interest from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



The 21-year-old midfielder is available for a set release clause of around €10m from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.











Dahoud has been linked with a number of clubs, who appreciate his qualities, but he looks set to continue his career within the Bundesliga with Thomas Tuchel's Dortmund.



Tuchel is a big fan of the schemer and signalled his desire to sign him last summer.





And Dahoud is set to grant the Dortmund coach his wish as, according to German outlet RevierSport, he has decided to join the Ruhr giants .