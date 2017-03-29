XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 14:31 BST

Everything Is Open – Mesut Ozil Speaks Amid Ticking Contract Time Bomb

 




Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil insists that everything is open as regards his future and a return to Germany could be on the cards at some point. 

Ozil, who was snapped up by Arsenal from Real Madrid, is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in 2018 and has so far not put pen to paper on an extension, amid talk he is considering leaving the Gunners.




Arsenal have failed to challenge for either the Premier League or the Champions League since Ozil has been at the club and look to be facing a battle to convince him to stay.

And Ozil admits that anything could yet happen with his future, while he also revealed his family would love to see him back in Germany.
 


"I don't want to exclude that", he told Sport Bild, when asked about a Bundesliga return.

"Many family members – my mother especially – would welcome it if I were closer to home.

"I still have a year on my contract [with Arsenal] and I love… this club.

"At the moment, everything is still open", Ozil added.

Staying at Arsenal into next season could mean missing out on Champions League football for Ozil as the Gunners are facing a fight to finish in the Premier League's top four in the current campaign.
 