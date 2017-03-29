He’s So Underrated – Leeds United Star Hails Premier League Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas believes that Northern Ireland team-mate Jonny Evans is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League.



Evans was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but ended up staying at West Brom; a number of Arsenal fans were unhappy at the prospect of the Gunners signing the 29-year-old.











But Dallas feels that Evans has shown he can turn on the style at the highest level, noting his spell with Manchester United before his switch to the Hawthornes.



Picking his fantasy six-a-side team on LUTV, Dallas selected Evans in defence and proceeded to hail his international team-mate.





" I think he is probably one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League", Dallas said.