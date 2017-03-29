XRegister
06 October 2016

29/03/2017 - 15:10 BST

He's So Underrated – Leeds United Star Hails Premier League Defender

 




Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas believes that Northern Ireland team-mate Jonny Evans is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League. 

Evans was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but ended up staying at West Brom; a number of Arsenal fans were unhappy at the prospect of the Gunners signing the 29-year-old.




But Dallas feels that Evans has shown he can turn on the style at the highest level, noting his spell with Manchester United before his switch to the Hawthornes.

Picking his fantasy six-a-side team on LUTV, Dallas selected Evans in defence and proceeded to hail his international team-mate.
 


"I think he is probably one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League", Dallas said.

"He's done it at the highest level.

"He's done it with Manchester United.

"Now he's doing it again with West Brom", the Leeds winger added.

With Leeds currently putting in a strong push for promotion from the Championship, Dallas could yet be coming up against Evans in the Premier League next term.

Evans, who has already passed half a century of caps for Northern Ireland, won three Premier League titles during his time at Manchester United.
 