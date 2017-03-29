XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 14:20 BST

He's Very, Very Helpful – Pedro Caixinha Has Warm Words For Rangers Coach

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has praised Under-20s boss Graeme Murty for acting as a bridge to the youth teams. 

Murty stepped up from his role with the Under-20s to take over the senior side on a caretaker basis following the departure of Mark Warburton and helped guide Rangers through to the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, while he also ended any hopes Celtic had of winning every Old Firm clash this term.




He has now stepped back into his Under-20s role and Caixinha is pleased with the input he has received from Murty so far.

The Portuguese believes that Murty, who has been helping out with the senior team until a local coach is appointed to his backroom staff, is acting as a vital bridge.
 


"Graeme has been very, very helpful, not only being with us and having one more of us on the training pitch, leading the exercises and being a bridge with the under-20s and under-17s", Caixinha told Rangers TV.

"But also with all the fitness and preventive work with the medical side of things that we need to do with specific players or as a group on a daily basis", he added.

Murty has been widely praised for his work with the senior Rangers side following the shock departure of Mark Warburton.

Caixinha has brought in his own backroom staff and is now looking for a local coach to add in order to receive inside knowledge of the Scottish game.
 