Jaap Stam Comments On West Ham United Link

Reading boss Jaap Stam has commented on being linked with taking over at West Ham United.



The former Manchester United defender has impressed with his work at the Royals and currently has Reading sitting inside the Championship's playoff zone and looking to push for promotion to the Premier League.











As a result of his work with Reading, Stam has been tipped to succeed Slaven Bilic at the London Stadium in the summer.



And the Dutchman, who says he is aware of the speculation, is unwilling to think about what might happen following this season and does not know how much truth is in the reports.





"I am aware of it", Stam said in a press conference, when asked about the West Ham link.