Manchester United Target Fuels Real Madrid Move Talk

Kylian Mbappe has fuelled speculation of a possible switch to Real Madrid by admitting he rates the Spanish giants as a "great team".
The Monaco hitman has attracted interest from a whole host of Europe's elite clubs due to his performances in the principality this season and recently it was claimed Manchester United had lodged a big money bid.
But Real Madrid appear to be increasingly moving into pole position for Mbappe and will take heart from the 18-year-old's comments about the club.
"For now I am a player of Monaco, but of course it is a great team Real Madrid", Mbappe, speaking after France lost to Spain in a friendly, was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.
"[Karim] Benzema is a great player. [Head coach Zinedine] Zidane is another great", the striker continued, in a nod to two prominent Frenchmen at Real Madrid.
"I'm focused on Monaco and after we will see."
Monaco have made noises about wanting to make sure they keep Mbappe this coming summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit look set to have their resolve severely tested.
So far this season Mbappe has grabbed 19 goals for Monaco, also chipping in with eleven assists.