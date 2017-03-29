Manchester United Target Fuels Real Madrid Move Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Kylian Mbappe has fuelled speculation of a possible switch to Real Madrid by admitting he rates the Spanish giants as a "great team".



The Monaco hitman has attracted interest from a whole host of Europe's elite clubs due to his performances in the principality this season and recently it was claimed Manchester United had lodged a big money bid.











But Real Madrid appear to be increasingly moving into pole position for Mbappe and will take heart from the 18-year-old's comments about the club.



"For now I am a player of Monaco, but of course it is a great team Real Madrid", Mbappe, speaking after France lost to Spain in a friendly, was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.





" [Karim] Benzema is a great player. [Head coach Zinedine] Zidane is another great", the striker continued, in a nod to two prominent Frenchmen at Real Madrid.