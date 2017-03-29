Napoli Muscle Into Race For Arsenal and Spurs Target, Contact Made With Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have joined the hunt for Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



Schick's agent was reported to be set to hold talks with both Arsenal and Spurs on Wednesday, though he denied any suggestion he was due to attend such meetings and stressed his client remains a Sampdoria player.











But for how much longer that will be the case remains to be seen as interest in the Czech Republic international continues to grow.



Now, according to Sky Italia, Napoli are in the mix for Schick, having been impressed with his performances in Serie A for Sampdoria this term.





Maurizio Sarri's side have already taken the step of contacting Schick's representatives to register their interest .