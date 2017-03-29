XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/03/2017 - 22:41 BST

Napoli Muscle Into Race For Arsenal and Spurs Target, Contact Made With Agents

 




Napoli have joined the hunt for Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick, who has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. 

Schick's agent was reported to be set to hold talks with both Arsenal and Spurs on Wednesday, though he denied any suggestion he was due to attend such meetings and stressed his client remains a Sampdoria player.




But for how much longer that will be the case remains to be seen as interest in the Czech Republic international continues to grow.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Napoli are in the mix for Schick, having been impressed with his performances in Serie A for Sampdoria this term.
 


Maurizio Sarri's side have already taken the step of contacting Schick's representatives to register their interest.

Sampdoria now look to be facing a battle to keep the Czech star, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Napoli all circling.

Napoli will be hoping that Schick wants to stay within Serie A, something which would hand them an advantage over the Premier League pair.
 