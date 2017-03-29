New Pitch Can Suit Us As Well As Hearts, Celtic Star Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Craig Gordon feels the new playing surface at Tynecastle could benefit both Celtic and Hearts, ahead of the teams’ clash at the ground on Sunday.



The Hoops, who are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, will win their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title if they beat Hearts at the weekend; Brendan Rodgers’ team could be crowned champions if second-placed Aberdeen lose at Dundee on Friday.











Celtic have already faced Hearts twice in the league this season, with the Bhoys winning both those encounters.



However Gordon, who is aware of Hearts’ good home record in the present campaign, thinks both the hosts and the visitors’ passing style of play will be helped by the new pitch at Tynecastle.





“Hearts have a reasonable record at home this season and the new pitch will suit their style that they want to play”, the goalkeeper said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"They want to pass the ball which will help them between now and the end of the season.



“We like to play as well, though, so it should be a good atmosphere, a good pitch and hopefully a good game.”



Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, are eyeing a treble, having already won the Scottish League Cup in November.



The Bhoys have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers in April.

