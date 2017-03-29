XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/03/2017 - 12:13 BST

New Pitch Can Suit Us As Well As Hearts, Celtic Star Believes

 




Craig Gordon feels the new playing surface at Tynecastle could benefit both Celtic and Hearts, ahead of the teams’ clash at the ground on Sunday.

The Hoops, who are currently 25 points clear at the top of the table, will win their sixth consecutive Scottish Premiership title if they beat Hearts at the weekend; Brendan Rodgers’ team could be crowned champions if second-placed Aberdeen lose at Dundee on Friday.




Celtic have already faced Hearts twice in the league this season, with the Bhoys winning both those encounters.

However Gordon, who is aware of Hearts’ good home record in the present campaign, thinks both the hosts and the visitors’ passing style of play will be helped by the new pitch at Tynecastle.
 


“Hearts have a reasonable record at home this season and the new pitch will suit their style that they want to play”, the goalkeeper said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"They want to pass the ball which will help them between now and the end of the season.

“We like to play as well, though, so it should be a good atmosphere, a good pitch and hopefully a good game.”

Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, are eyeing a treble, having already won the Scottish League Cup in November.

The Bhoys have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Rangers in April.
 