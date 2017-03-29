Pedro Caixinha Already Adding Aggression To My Game, Rangers Star Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Jason Holt feels an aggressive edge has been added to his game by new Gers boss Pedro Caixinha.



Caixinha took charge of Rangers earlier in the month, with the Portuguese guiding the Light Blues to a 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical before the international break in his first game in charge of the club.











The 46-year-old previously said that he wants to bring in more aggression to his side's play at Rangers and Holt thinks he is already feeling the effects of it.



The former Scotland youth international explained that aggressiveness does not mean lunging into tackles only as it also refers to sleek passing and dominating the play in general.





Holt then went on to add that it is not just him, but the whole Rangers squad now have an aggressive edge to their game, thanks to Caixinha.

“I think so”, he told Rangers TV, when asked if he thinks he has a little bit more of an aggressive edge to his game under Caixinha.



“It’s not just about tackles and whatever, it’s about attacking the space aggressively and passing and stuff like that.



“That’s something he has definitely come in [and has tried to implement] and [it’s] not just myself but the whole squad.”



Holt has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions for Rangers this season, scoring once and setting up two goals.

