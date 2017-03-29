PHOTO: Leeds United Star Full of Positive Feelings After International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has expressed his pride after helping Sweden to two victories over the international break.



Jansson headed off on Sweden duty on a low note after being dropped to the bench by Leeds head coach Garry Monk for the Whites' win over Brighton at Elland Road.











But positivity returned for Jansson over the internationals as Sweden thrashed Belarus 4-0 in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and then edged out Portugal 3-2 in a friendly.



And Jansson was delighted to be involved with Sweden, posting a photograph of himself challenging Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.



Always proud to play for my country and specially with two good wins. Thanks for those 10 days together! 🇸🇪✈ pic.twitter.com/UXJ0v4zZS0 — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) March 29, 2017



The Leeds defender also wrote: "Always proud to play for my country and specially with two good wins.