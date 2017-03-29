XRegister
29/03/2017 - 13:42 BST

PHOTO: Leeds United Star Full of Positive Feelings After International Break

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has expressed his pride after helping Sweden to two victories over the international break. 

Jansson headed off on Sweden duty on a low note after being dropped to the bench by Leeds head coach Garry Monk for the Whites' win over Brighton at Elland Road.




But positivity returned for Jansson over the internationals as Sweden thrashed Belarus 4-0 in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and then edged out Portugal 3-2 in a friendly.

And Jansson was delighted to be involved with Sweden, posting a photograph of himself challenging Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.
 


The Leeds defender also wrote: "Always proud to play for my country and specially with two good wins.

"Thanks for those 10 days together!"

Jansson will be hoping to now earn a recall to the starting eleven for Leeds this coming weekend when the Whites lock horns with Jaap Stam's Reading side.

It remains to be seen whether Monk will bring Jansson back though, especially after Leeds kept a clean sheet against Brighton.
 